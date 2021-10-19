MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A local organization said the need for sponsors who can support Afghan families locally is urgent, adding "time is of the essence" in a search for help.
Organizations, families and individuals are wanted to help Afghan evacuees in Illinois, according to the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois. Sponsors must financially, physically and emotionally support their family.
A packet of information from the organization, which is attached to this story, said sponsors need to meet their family upon arrival, assist them in adjusting to American life and mentor the family until they are self-sufficient.
There are many items needed upon a family's arrival locally, including housing, communication, transportation, guidance for employment, emotional comfort, food, a representative to serve on the Afghan Welcome Home Project committee that each sponsor must provide, and household items.
Specific needed food items, along with notes about the types of meat Islamic Afghans will eat, are included in the attached packet. The packet also contains specifics about which household items are needed for families.
In addition to sponsors, organization officials said they are still collecting items of Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy, Wisc. See a photo attached to this story for more information about items that can be dropped off or purchased online and shipped, along with where to send the items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.