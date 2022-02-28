SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Clinic has launched a new service with the goal of reducing the time patients have to wait for information about their new breast cancer diagnosis.
Springfield Clinic’s Breast Cancer Center is using a new same-day clinic to offer some patients the chance to meet with every member of the multidisciplinary team in a single day instead of very several appointments spread out over different days and locations.
“We are on your side, said breast surgical oncologist Tam Mai, MD, FACS, “We are part of your team. We are here to make your journey as smooth as possible; we will do everything we can to ensure that’s the case. Everyone is as invested in this process as much as you are.”
Specialists seen during the same-day clinic may include:
• Medical oncologist
• Breast surgical oncologist
• Radiation oncologist
• Plastic surgeon
• Genetics specialist
• Dietitian
Other services at the Cancer Center include a state-of-the-art infusion center, an on-site pharmacy, fellowship-trained mammographers, physical therapists and occupational therapists.
Patients will also meet with a nurse navigator whose only job is to manage the pieces of their personalized care plan.
