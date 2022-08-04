SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department report a text scam currently circulating advertising Springfield Fire Department shirts for sale.
Officials say these should be considered malicious, and assure that the SFD will NEVER try to solicit or sell anything via text or direct calls.
The Department asks the public to ignore and/or block any of these types of texts or solicitations. DO NOT click any links. DO NOT call any numbers associated with these scams.
