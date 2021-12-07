SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two employees of the Wyndham Springfield City Centre were hospitalized after the accidental spill of acid used for cleaning.
Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said crews are dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the hotel, located at 700 E. Adams St., where they found two male workers with breathing difficulties. This was after acid had accidentally been spilled into a sump pit and reacted with water in the pit.
The Hazardous Material Team was called to the scene to neutralize the acid mix and pump it out. The building was ventilated - a task Blough said was difficult because the accident happened in the basement, where there were no windows to aid with ventilation.
The two employees were taken to a hospital for evaluation. Their conditions are not believed to be life-threatening.
The hotel is open for business Tuesday night and did not need to be evacuated.
