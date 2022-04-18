DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a Decatur teen, leaving the victim with life-threatening wounds, will serve prison time after reaching a plea deal.
The shooting involving Tyvion Burton, 21, happened at about 3 a.m. on March 22, 2021 in the 1500 block of N. Church St. in Decatur. A sworn affidavit said an argument unfolded as an 18-year-old female who hangs out at the home with family had two unknown people from Springfield with her, which upset a family member.
The victim and the female, who police said are siblings, began arguing on the front porch, where the female's father, 36-year-old Eli A. Rice, was located. The argument became physical, at which time police said Rice stepped in the middle to try to separate the people involved. The people from Springfield became involved and words were exchanged.
Officers said Rice showed a firearm and Burton fired a gun in the direction of Rice. This led to the 15-year-old victim being struck in the groin area.
Burton was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a weapon. The attempted murder and aggravated battery charges were dropped in exchange for his April 14 guilty plea to the third charge.
Burton was sentenced to three years in prison, to be followed by one year of parole. He was credited for time served from March 24, 2021 to May 13, 2021.
He is day-for-day eligible.
