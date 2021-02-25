SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer accused of sexually assaulting at least one person while on duty has been formally charged.
Sangamon County documents issued Thursday said 26-year-old Taylor Staff faces one charge of criminal sexual assault, two counts of custodial sexual misconduct and three counts of official misconduct.
Staff is accused of committing these crimes between January and July of 2020. Officers said three separate victims were involved.
The official charges said Staff demanded sex for returning a domestic battery victim to her home. He's accused of putting his hand down the pants of a different victim and touching her genitals.
In another case, authorities said Staff returned to the scene of a domestic battery without being called there and propositioned a victim to expose herself to him.
Staff was arrested Wednesday after Sangamon County prosecutors approved an arrest warrant. Illinois State Police had been investigating the three-year Springfield Police Department veteran after members of the department brought forward accusations of misconduct.
The suspect is currently on unpaid leave as Springfield police conduct an internal affairs investigation. He is in the Sangamon County Jail with bail set at $250,000.
A preliminary hearing in his case is set for March 4.
"Due to this being a personnel matter, the Springfield Police Department will not comment any further," police said in a statement.
"The Springfield Police Department prides itself in taking allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to putting forth a professional work force," the statement said. "Allegations of this nature do not represent the morals and values of the Springfield Police Department or its membership who strive every day to serve and protect our community in a professional manner. Additionally, no individual is above the law and the Springfield Police Department will hold it members accountable at all times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.