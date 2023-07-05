SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Thousands in Springfield are still without power, six days after a Derecho hit Central Illinois.
People say they are out of what limited resources they initially had.
"A lot of people are talking about food," said Lou Bart, the Marketing and Communications Director for the Springfield YMCA. "Food is definitely a tough situation as you get a lot of people who can't be eating out every day and some people don't have the means to go to places that are open."
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois handed out produce boxes at the Downtown YMCA today to help people restock their fridges after power outages. Those boxes will also be handed out at both YMCA locations on Saturday at 2:00 pm.
"People are saying they've lost all of their food so we are seeing an increase in people picking up," said Ashley Rosetti, a Director at the YMCA who runs the Produce Pantry Program.
The BOS Center in Springfield was opened yesterday as a 24/7 emergency shelter, run by the American Red Cross. In the first few hours of being open, they served more than 50 meals. Dawn Morris, the Executive Director of the South Central Illinois Red Cross, says the services being offered there go beyond just basic survival needs.
"He have health services here so we have a nurse on site and we have a mental health professional who is on site with us," said Morris. "So f someone just needs to lean in and talk to them, we can get them a private space and help them."
The Red Cross is also helping those who lost prescription medication or medical equipment due to the storms. They have case workers for those who are concerned about their finances because of storm repairs, or loss of property. Those looking for help can call the Red Cross, or go to the BOS Center.
The Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief is also offering assistance to residents. They are stationed at the Chatham Baptist Church, and are able to help those who still have branches down.
