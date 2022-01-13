SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Police Chief Kenny Winslow announces he will retire on January 28.
Chief Winslow released an official statement Thursday afternoon stating:
"After 27 years, I have decided to announce my retirement. My last day as Springfield Police Chief will be January 28th. It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of Springfield. I am humbled to have had the opportunity to work alongside of you to make our community a safer place, while moving our department forward. The men and women of SPD are truly everyday heroes who go above and beyond on daily basis. While we face many challenges, it’s the men and women who always selflessly step up.
Again, I want to thank you for your friendship and support over the years."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.