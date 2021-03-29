SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Springfield Police is launching a new online report system, making it easier for the public to file reports of low-level crimes.
The new online police report system is accessible on the Springfield Police's website at www.springfield.il.us/policereport.
Residents and visitors can file an online police report that has occurred in the corporate limits of Springfield, including:
- Child visitation interference,
- Harassment by telephone,
- Identity theft,
- Lost or mislaid property (with the exception of lost/stolen license plates or firearms),
- Vandalism (criminal defacement),
- Vehicle burglary with no suspect or evidence, and
- Vehicle tampering (criminal damage to vehicle).
All submissions will be reviewed and approved by the Springfield Police Department.
If additional information is necessary, a follow-up email will be sent to whomever reported the case, with additional steps on how to proceed as well as a copy of the approved report.
The new online system is accessible 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, allowing flexibility for individuals to report a crime at a convenient time.
It also allows officers to focus on the community's immediate needs, keeping them available to respond to urgent calls and spending their time investigating crimes with suspect information or patrolling to deter criminal activity altogether.
This new system should NOT be used for in-progress incidents, serious crimes, or minor crimes where there is suspect information that could lead to an arrest.
In those situations, the public should call 911.
As a reminder, filing a false police report is a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.