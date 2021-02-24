SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield police officer is accused of sexual assault, along with other misconduct allegations, and is on unpaid leave.
Illinois State Police arrested Springfield Police Officer Taylor Staff Wednesday. Staff, a three-year veteran of the police department, was under investigation by the Illinois State Police after members of the department brought forward accusations of Staff's misconduct.
Police said the crimes Staff allegedly committed happened while the officer was on duty between January and July of 2020. They involved three separate victims, officers said, and state police charged Staff with official misconduct, criminal sexual assault and custodial sexual misconduct.
Staff is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation by Springfield police.
"Due to this being a personnel matter, the Springfield Police Department will not comment any further," police said.
"The Springfield Police Department prides itself in taking allegations of misconduct seriously and is committed to putting forth a professional work force," a Springfield police statement said. "Allegations of this nature do not represent the morals and values of the Springfield Police Department or its membership who strive every day to serve and protect our community in a professional manner. Additionally, no individual is above the law and the Springfield Police Department will hold it members accountable at all times."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.