SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Commerce Commission's budget for Crossing Safety Improvements includes the 10th Street corridor's Springfield Rail Improvements Project.
The $33 million will go towards funding new underpasses along the project. Those projects are below:
- Madison Street: $11 million
- Jefferson Street: $11 million
- North Grand Avenue: $11 million
The project along 10th street will allow the relocation of the Union Pacific Railroad (Amtrak) tracks from Third Street to 10th Street. It will also construct new underpasses at key locations in Springfield.
When it is finished it should reduce rail crossing accidents by 80 percent and reduce vehicle delays at crossings by 70 percent. It will also reduce noise.
“The City of Springfield and Sangamon County are grateful for the ICC’s continued support,” stated Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. “Our city along with communities across Illinois and this country are facing incredible challenges. This commitment allows us to continue our progress, not only moving trains from Third Street to 10th Street by 2025, but also securing the long awaited Quiet Zone along the Third Street corridor.”