SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The president of the Springfield Education Association has resigned nearly two weeks after he was arrested.
Aaron Graves, 46, has officially left his position, leaders of the teachers' union confirmed. Graves was arrested on Jan. 31 on domestic battery charges.
According to our news partners at WTAX Radio, Graves was released on bond after his arrest, which came when police responded to a residence at 500 S. Park St. in Springfield. The station said the woman who called police and Graves are in a romantic relationship.
Earlier in February, Graves had temporarily stepped away to "deal with a personal family matter," the SEA said.
SEA Vice President Angie Meneghetti is serving as president until the organization can have an election to fill the rest of Graves' term. The election is scheduled to happen in the latter part of March.
A specific date is unknown at this time.
