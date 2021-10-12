SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - St. Joseph's Home of Springfield is closing its doors on Dec. 15, 2021.
The facility was seeing its number of Sisters to staff the home decline, said religious congregation president Sister Kathleen Ann Mourisse, and this decrease was one of the main reasons for the decision to close down.
“This is not something we want to do," Mourisse said. "We do not have enough Sisters to continue this beloved ministry. Many, if not most, religious communities in our country are also facing the same dilemma. In addition, the climate created by COVID-19 has contributed to both a reduction in the resident census and a severe staffing shortage, not only at St. Joseph’s, but throughout the healthcare industry.”
Officials had explored "all possible options other than closure" for several years, a press release said, and this decision was made with the full support of the Board of Directors.
St. Joseph's Home had been owned and operated by the Sisters of St. Francis of the Immaculate Conception since Oct. 6, 1903. The facility had been used for the "sheltering and comfort of aged people," per the release.
"With their skilled and dedicated staff members, they have provided a home away from home for the elderly who require more care," the release said.
Residents, family members and staff were notified on Oct. 12, 2021. The facility team will help residents and families with relocation efforts.
Leaders said they will work closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and ombudsman to make sure the facility complies with all regulations and required procedures governing the transition.
“This has been a ministry of love,” said Sister Kathleen Ann. “All of our Sisters have considered it a privilege to care for, and serve, our residents.”
