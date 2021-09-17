ST. LOUIS (WAND) - The St. Lois Blues announced fans must show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative test result to get into home games in the coming season.
The policy begins on Friday, Oct. 15, and applies to not only Blues games, but also fans and guests who go to other events at Enterprise Center and the Stifel Theatre. It applies to fans at age 12 and older.
"The measure is intended to protect the health and wellness of fans, guests, sponsors, staff, players, officials, media and all who come to Enterprise Center for Blues games," a release from the franchise said. "The policy will take effect ahead of the Blues' regular season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23, vs. the Los Angeles Kings."
The policy will continue into the hockey regular season and is subject to periodic reviews and potential revisions if circumstances warrant it.
"We have introduced and adjusted policies for our fans and guests throughout the pandemic to reflect the evolution of the virus and the best safety practices available," said Chris Zimmerman, president and CEO of business operations of the St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre. "Our plan to use vaccine validation or negative test results as a requirement for entry is in line with policies being implemented by our division rivals in Nashville and Chicago, as well as dozens of other sports teams, stadiums, arenas, outdoor amphitheaters and festivals, and anywhere people come together for a good time."
Some events at either Enterprise or Stifel are subject to additional protocols, should an artist request them.
The Blues are the 16th NHL team to begin a policy requiring proof vaccination or a negative test result from fans. The franchise said it will be guided in the coming months by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as local, state and federal health and safety authorities.
The Blues released the following key points about the upcoming policy change:
- Fans and guests ages 12 and older will be required to show printed or digital proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test administered by a healthcare professional within 72 hours prior to the event. The test results must include the ticketholder's name and the date of the test.
- Fans and guests 11 and younger will be permitted to enter Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre without proof of vaccination or a negative test result, provided they wear a mask at all times while inside the venue.
- The Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre policy at all times will be subject to health and safety guidelines or policies as determined by the City of St. Louis and the NHL. As an example, the City of St. Louis continues to require all to wear facial coverings when indoors and within enclosed public buildings and spaces.
- COVID-19 tests will not be made available at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre on the dates of games or events.
