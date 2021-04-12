DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- St. Peters AME Church will be hosting a vaccination distribution clinic Saturday, April 17.
The clinic will be providing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for anyone 16 and older.
Appointments can be made by calling 217-423-5648, and should be made no later than Friday, April 16.
The clinic will be held at the Church located at 515 S. Church st. Decatur from 10 a.m. to noon.
A free chili dog meal will be provided for all participants following the 15 minute required waiting period after receiving the shot.
