SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - October 14 is Credit Union Kindness Day.
Blake Wallace, assistant vice president for member services at Staley Credit Union, said credit unions from all over the state give back to their community by spreading kindness and creating awareness.
"Anything we can do, to just really create awareness and impact the community, that's what we are all about as a credit union," Wallace said.
Employees from Staley's made their impact by volunteering at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
"We went on a brief tour, we helped clean toys, we learned a lot more about the hospital and the cause," Wallace said.
According to Wallace, CU Kind Day is a day where people help people.
"[The hospital] let us know that a lot of the times, with the patient families, they aren't provided lunch," Wallace said. "So, we're just feeding the patient families, and we helped to supply lunch."
Brandon Hughes had a daughter in the NICU for more than a month, and he said this act may be small to others, but it means the world to families in the hospital.
"People hear NICU, and they know its tough, but we live three hours up north up from Springfield," Hughes said. "It's really nice to see companies who don't know us and out of the kindness of their heart, want to give back to people."
Hughes said by providing a free meal, Staley's gave families one less thing they had to worry about.
"Money's been tight, so it just takes the weight off our shoulders," Hughes said. "Even the littlest thing can make a big difference."