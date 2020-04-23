ILLINOIS (WAND) - State officials have announced an expansion to unemployment assistance available during the COVID-19 pandemic.
NBC Chicago reports the first change involves a new virtual call center to help with a flood of calls and applications for unemployment benefits. A statement said the center will "effectively double" the state's current capacity for these calls.
An alphabetized schedule has been created for residents to file unemployment claims. People with the last names starting with letters A-M should file on Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Those with last names beginning with letters N-Z should file on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Saturdays are available for all people.
The call center, which can be accessed by calling 1-800-244-5631 or 866-488-4016, also has guidelines by name. Residents with A-M last names should file between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those with N-Z last names should call from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Any resident can call on Fridays in the same time frame.
A resident who believes they were incorrectly denied on their claim for unemployment should call an agent by phone to talk about it.
The Illinois Department of Employment Security also started the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program. It establishes 13 weeks of benefits covered by the federal government for people whose state benefits have run out.
Unemployment benefits in Illinois run out after 26 weeks.
In addition, the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program has been established in Illinois, providing a $600 per week unemployment benefit boost. State officials said they will also soon begin offering self-employed workers and independent contractors unemployment assistance. These groups are typically left out of unemployment benefit coverage.
Money for these groups is expected to be available by the week of May 11 and will come from the federal CARES Act. Illinois leaders are cautioning self-employment workers and independent contractors their claims could be denied if they are filed before the week of May 11.