(WAND) - The Illinois State Board of Education has suspended in-person graduation ceremonies of any kind at this time.
A news release says this includes drive-through graduation ceremonies or events where students come in small groups to the school or another location for a photo or to walk across the stage.
ISBE said the extension of the stay-at-home order prohibits group gatherings.
"I join you in hoping that events can resume in person sooner rather than later, but that time is not now," the release from State Superintend Dr. Carmen I. Ayala said.
Dr. Carmen said this is the most difficult time as our normal calendars would be full of milestone events to end out the year, including awards ceremonies, team banquets, parties, prom, and the biggest milestone of all: graduation.
One local high school has already had to cancel their planned drive-through ceremony.
"We need to remember that no matter how devastating it feels to miss these sacred rites of spring, the health and safety of our students, families, and communities must remain our top priority," Dr. Carmen said.
To read the full release, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.