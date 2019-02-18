ILLINOIS (WAND) – People can buy beer in Illinois at cheaper prices than anywhere else in the country, a study says.
A publication called Simple Thrifty Living put together data of beer costs in each U.S. state by looking at what 24-packs of Bud Light and Miller Lite cost. Numbers from retailers in as many as 10 zip codes from each state – including urban and rural areas – were collected before creators of the study calculated the average of the two prices together.
Results were rounded to the nearest cent.
Illinois unseated Michigan as the cheapest state with the price of $15.20 a case. The Land of Lincoln was in the top five in Simple Thrifty Living’s 2017 beer study and moved up in 2019 results.
The latest top 5 states also include South Carolina, New York and Rhode Island, along with Kansas and Michigan (tied at fifth).
The most expensive place to buy beer is Alaska. It costs an average of $31.21 to buy a case there.
Simple Thrifty Living says it chose Bud Light and Miller Lite because of the popularity of those drinks on a national scale.