SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Some 200 survivors who lost loved ones to violent crime came to the Capitol Wednesday pushing for more funding for services.
“We are from East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Decatur, Chicago, Mount Vernon. If you are from downstate or Chicago we see you and we are here because we all want safety," said Aswad Thomas, national director of the Alliance for Safety and Justice.
Survivors Speak Illinois includes the voices of Bertha Purnell, whose 28-year-old son was shot and killed near her home in 2017. She said grieving families deserve more time off from work than 72 hours.
"Let me say that again, when you are grieving, they give you 72 hours. Can we get 10 days? We need to heal healthy," she said.
The group wants more funding for trauma recovery centers and mental health services. Survivors Speak Illinois is lobbying not just in Illinois, but also across the country.
They hope state lawmakers act on their issues before the session ends on April 8.
