SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in connection to a Wednesday night Springfield shooting has been arrested.
Police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of E. Laurel St. for a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, they learned a male victim was brought to HSHS St. John's Hospital after being shot in the upper body.
The victim's status was upgraded from life-threatening to stable. He is expected to survive.
The suspect was observed as a passenger in a vehicle at about 12:32 p.m. Thursday, and the Springfield Police Department Street Crimes Unit and Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force tried to stop the vehicle. Officers said the suspect vehicle did not stop and a brief pursuit happened near Taylor Avenue and Stanford Avenue.
Police said the pursuit ended at Bunn Golf Course, at which point the suspect ran from the vehicle. He was arrested with the help of a stun gun and was found to possess a loaded firearm, officers said.
Elmarquan Moore, 24, faces charges related to the shooting and vehicular hijacking. Formal charges from Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright are pending.
Moore is in custody at the Sangamon County Jail with bond set at $1 million.
Police also arrested the woman who they said was driving the fleeing vehicle, 23-year-old Queen Chapman of Springfield. She is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding and is in Sangamon County custody.
Anyone with information about this crime, illegal firearms or any other crime should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
