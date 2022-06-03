TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Taylorville drug dealer has been found guilty after he was caught with nearly a pound of meth.
Authorities started investigating Donald R. Felton, 37, in May 2019 after he went to St. Louis to obtain meth for redistribution in the Taylorville area. Officers watched Felton take his SUV to a rest area near Hamel, which is north of St. Louis, where he met with an unknown man and came back to Taylorville.
When Felton came back, he was stopped by officers. In a search, police found nearly one pound of meth and a digital scale, along with over $800 in cash.
A federal jury found Felton guilty on Thursday, June 2. He was changed with possession with intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine.
He will be sentenced on Oct. 5, 2022 at a federal courthouse in Springfield. He remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
Felton faces 15 years to life behind bars, a fine of up to $20 million, and a minimum of 10 years to life of supervised release.
