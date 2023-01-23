TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The Safe Passage Program was started in 2019 by Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler.
Coordinator Denise Evans started as a volunteer and now runs the program with another coordinator. Evans said the program has seen success not just inside the community, but across Central Illinois.
"I started calling police departments, like the first one was Pana and talked to them a little bit about it and they kind of invited us down there to Pana to speak to them," said Evans.
Anyone struggling with substance abuse disorders or mental health issues can connect with Evans to find a local rehabilitation facility or connect with local support groups.
The program has already been duplicated in 8 other counties, and Evans is working with other police departments to continue duplicating the program.
Evans said her job is unique because she works inside the Taylorville Police Department, but those who utilize the Safe Passage program don't have to interact with the police. She said this makes people feel more comfortable talking to her.
"When they come in here to my office, they are pretty much at rock bottom," said Evans. "Most of them have lost their houses, their job, their family, some of them come in, maybe with a little duffel bag, that's all they own."
The program has been in place for three and a half years. In that time, Evans said the community support has helped her impact lives across Central Illinois.
"We've had around 650 people since we've been here," said Evans. "We've helped I'd say maybe 55% stay clean, have jobs and they're back in society again."
Evans and Chief Wheeler also speak at local schools to talk about the struggles of substance abuse. Evans said at almost every event, a student will come up and ask for help connecting with resources.
If you or anyone you know is looking for help, you can contact Denise Evans with the Safe Passage program at (217)-777-0080. You can also visit her office at 108 W. Vine in Taylorville.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.