DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A 17-year-old has been arrested for a deadly shooting at the Decatur Inn.
Police arrested the teen suspect on Wednesday on two outstanding warrants, one for the death of 21-year-old Jayson Goodbred. Police responded to the Decatur Inn on Dec. 5 for a person shot.
Goodbred had been shot inside a hotel room. He was brought to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to the Macon County Coroner, he was pronounced dead at 7:50 p.m.
According to witnesses, there were four people inside the hotel room during the shooting: Goodbred, Avery Drake, and two others. One witness claims one of those individuals shot Goodbred accidentally.
Drake was arrested by police for obstructing justice. Police believe he may have witnessed what happened during the shooting.
DPD say the 17-year-old is also facing attempted murder charges in a 2018 shooting that happened in the 2900 block of North Water Street. That shooting happened in December 2018 and left a 15-year-old injured.
The gunfire rang out near the North Village Apartments. Investigators working the case say the victim and two friends were walking in the area when a gray sedan packed with people drove by and fired shots from inside the car. The victim was hit in the abdomen and survived his injuries.