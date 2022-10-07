OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) — An 18-year-old is dead after drowning in Kickapoo State Park on Thursday evening.
The Vermilion County Coroner identified the teen as Anreo X. Woods.
According to the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday at 6 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a person who had gone under water in a pond at Kickapoo State Park.
Deputies learned Wood was fishing at the pond with his girlfriend and her 3 children. According to the department, a bobber came off the fishing line and Wood went into the pond to get it.
The Vermilion County Sheriff's Department said Wood had a problem swimming to shore. A bystander went into the water and tried to help, but was unable to get him.
Divers from the department's underwater search and rescue team responded to the pond and located Woods at 8:05 p.m.
"The sheriff's department reminds the community that as water temperatures drop with the fall weather, even experienced swimmers can quickly have difficulty in the cold water. Never enter a body of water without a life jacket and no person possessions are worth risking your life," Cpt. Michael Harsthorn wrote in a release.
The coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff's Office is also assisting in the investigation.
