SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –A man has been indicted on charges of first degree murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with a December shooting.
Artavyious T. Williams, 19, was indicted by a county grand jury on two counts of first degree murder and one of attempted armed robbery in the death of Corrandon Orr.
According to the Sangamon County Coroner’s office, 40-year-old Orr died on Dec. 20 at 7:16 p.m.
Orr was in critical condition after a shooting on Dec. 5 near East Elliott and Wesley streets. Police were called to the area around 2:30.
An autopsy confirmed that Orr died as a result of the gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting.
Williams appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the counts.
His bond was set at $3 million, and a jury trial is set to begin March 16.