BARRON COUNTY, Wisc. (WAND) – Investigators have found a teen who went missing after the murder of her parents.
Jayme Closs, 13, was found Thursday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities arrested a suspect in the case.
Closs originally went missing on Oct. 13. Police came to her Wisconsin family’s house in response to a 911 call and found her mother and father, James and Denise Closs, killed by gunshot wounds. Investigators said they believed Closs was abducted.
In the weeks and months since, thousands of people took part in an extensive ground search for Closs. Her Thursday discovery ends a long investigation by law enforcement.
“We want to thank the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and agencies assisting them tonight,” the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in its post. “We also want to thank all the law enforcement agencies across the state and county that have assisted us in this case. We also could not have endured this case without the support of the public and I want to thank them for all the support and help. Finally we want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU!”
Investigators say more information will come during a 10 a.m. Friday press briefing in Barron.