DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A 19-year-old arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Decatur entered a not guilty plea in court.
Deonte M. Drake, 19, of Decatur is accused of killing 32-year-old Stonee O. Adams.
On April 9 at 1:45 a.m. Decatur Police responded to the 100 block of Dipper Lane in reference to shots fired. They said they found Adams in the parking lot of an apartment complex with multiple gunshot wounds.
Adams was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
That afternoon, police arrested Drake near the intersection of Prairie and East Street.
Drake was charged with First Degree Murder.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 2 at 9 a.m.
