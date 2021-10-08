CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A teen who helped save her cousin's life when he went underwater in a Chatham pool was honored by the community.
Police said recognition from the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution went to Eleanor Stuckey in an early October village board meeting. Stuckey stepped into action when she noticed her 17-year-old cousin Jack not acting normal in the backyard pool before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15.
She went to grab her phone and noticed he had gone underwater and was unconscious. She dove to get him from the bottom and pulled him up to keep his head out of the water, but could not get him out. She stayed on the phone with the 911 dispatcher until police arrived.
Jack was pulled from the pool by Officer Scott Williams and Investigator Travis Schaal and put down in recovery position on his side. He had agonal breathing and was not responsive, but had a pulse. Responders determined CPR was not needed.
Chatham firefighters then arrived, took over patient care and took Jack to the hospital. Responders determined he may have had a seizure before going underwater. Jack made a full recovery.
"In addition to her quick thinking and skillful actions in rescuing Jack from the bottom of the pool, Eleanor was also able to accurately describe the front of Jack's residence in a moment of extreme stress," Chatham police said in a statement. "Even though she did not know the exact address of the home, she was able to give a good enough description that first responders were able to find them."
Springfield SAR Chapter President Toby Chamberlain noted life-saving metals are seldom presented and called the honor Stuckey received "the highest public service medal we can award."
Stuckey is the first teen and the first female to earn this medal in the 134 years of the history of the Sons of the American Revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.