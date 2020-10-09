CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Early voting is officially underway and the community in Champaign County is showing up to vote.
Champaign County Clerk Aaron Ammons said the voter turnout is the highest he has seen.
"We already have almost 6,000 (coming in during) the first two weeks, so it's extraordinary," Ammons said.
Early voting is taking place at Brookens Administrative Center, a more spacious area compared to the previous election's clerk's office location. Ammons said leaders are constantly cleaning and disinfecting the area, making sure it is a safe environment for voters.
WAND caught up with early voters, and they said voting has been easy and straightforward.
"We will ask for your name, we'll see if you're registered. If you are, where you get your ballot and you go vote," Ammons said.
But some people in the community can still vote without heading to the polling location. Ballot boxes are located throughout Champaign County. They are emptied out several times a day by election judges.
“People love them. We have ballots rolling in by the hundreds every day. We are really probably up to maybe 3 or 4000 (that) have been returned," Ammons said.
Below is a list of where the boxes are located.
- Urbana’s Brookens Administrative Center, in the circle drive.
- The Urbana Public Library parking lot.
- The northwest corner of the University of Illinois Quad.
- The Champaign Public Library, north of the mailbox on State Street.
- The Champaign Public Library’s Douglass Branch, in the circle drive.
- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s east parking lot.
- Champaign’s Sholem Pool, at the top of the circle drive.
Anyone can request a ballot online and drop them off at the nearest drop box.
Ammons said the boxes are open 24/7 for the convenience of the community, but on the day of the election, they will be closed at 7 p.m.
