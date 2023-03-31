SHERMAN, Ill. (WAND) — Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell confirmed home damage on Sudduth Road in Sherman with no injuries reported so far.
S. Sherman Blvd is currently closed due to a gas leak.
There's damage to a power substation on Brittin Road with multiple trees down.
Damage has also been reported to structures in Dawson and Riverton.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.