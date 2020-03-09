CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A town hall is planned for Monday night in Champaign to discuss rising prescription drug prices.
The meeting will be Monday, March 9, and hosted by State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) and State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill).
This is the first of a series of town halls that will be held across the state. The point is to discuss a package of bills aimed at combating high prescription drug prices.
"We in the General Assembly are aware of the growing difficulty Illinoisans are encountering regarding prescription drug prices," Senator Bennett said. "Senator Manar and I would like to reach out to all who need our assistance, as this is just one of the many important health care issues that Illinois residents are facing today."
Gov. JB Pritzker signed Manar and Bennett's legislation to cap co-payments for insulin to $100 per month for all patients into law last month.
The event is co-sponsored by the NAACP Champaign County, Champaign County Health Consumers, AARP Illinois and Protect Our Care - Illinois.
It will be held on the fourth floor of the Illinois Terminal Building (45 E. University Ave., Champaign) at 5:30 p.m.