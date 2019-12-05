Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Toys for Tats brought in large numbers of toys in exchange for a free tattoo Thursday at Oakwood Tattoo in Decatur.
For the fifth year Oakwood Tattoo on Oakland Avenue offered the free tattoos in exchange for toys for disadvantaged individuals in Decatur. Twenty-four tattoo artists worked in shifts for 12 hours to provide the tattoos. It was expected that up to 200 people would come in for the offer. Lines started at 7am for the 10am opening of the tattoo shop. The shop still had a steady flow of customers at 5pm.
Individuals needed to bring in a new toy worth at least $25 and also provide a receipt showing they made the purchase. Two individuals told WAND this is the third year they took part in the event.