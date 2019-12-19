URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people accused of possessing pounds of marijuana in Urbana face charges.
State police troopers with District 10 said they conducted a traffic stop at 10:49 a.m. Wednesday on a maroon Dodge van when it was near Airport Road and Willow Road. They said the driver left the vehicle while it was still moving and fled on foot, leading to a foot chase.
The person threw away a black bag containing 3.4 pounds of marijuana as they ran, troopers said, before entering a home at 506 Airport Road. Troopers created a perimeter around the house with the help of Illinois Secretary of State Police and Champaign County Sheriff's Deputies.
The suspect surrendered after a period of eight to 15 minutes.
Troopers said they got a search warrant for the Airport Road address and found three handguns - two of which were stolen - along with multiple rounds of different calibers of ammunition and another 5.7 pounds of marijuana.
Authorities arrested Oshae O. Cotton, 23, and Kyeisha Richardson, 22. Cotton is charged with three unlawful use of a weapon counts, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of cannabis (2,000-5,000 grams) and multiple traffic offenses. Richardson faces two possession of a stolen firearm charges and a count of possession of cannabis (2,000-5,000 grams).