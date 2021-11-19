FLORA, Ill. (WAND) - State police are investigating after a 54-year-old woman was found dead in her vehicle in Clay County.
Troopers said they found Stephanie L. Harrell at about 1:04 p.m. on Nov. 17. The car was parked in an agricultural field entrance on Olive Street in Flora and about three quarters of a mile north of U.S. Highway 50.
The cause and manner of death are undetermined Friday and will be released by the Clay County Coroner's Office once a final autopsy and toxicology report are completed, a press release said.
In the investigation, ISP DCI - Zone 8 was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the Flora Police Department, the Clay County Coroner's Office and ISP Crime Scene Services.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who knows any information should call ISP DCI - Zone 8 Investigations Trooper Lucas Schilling by calling (217)342-7859 or emailing Lucas.Schilling@illinois.gov.
