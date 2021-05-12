DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The price to pump is likely to go up, and a shortage of delivery drives may be the reason why.
WAND's Chris Carter talks with local Marathon Gas station owner Amar Lotey, who states, "In coming weeks there will be some dwindling in terms of supplies."
Lotey owns the Marathon gas station on Water and Pershing.
At this time, Lotey hasn't had any major issues due to a lack of drivers, and is looking forward to the summer season.
"I was really looking forward to an excellent spring, summer rather than see this hurdle," said Lotey.
According to the National Tank Truck Carriers, up to 25% of tank trucks are parked because of a lack of qualified drivers.
The trucking industry has been dealing with a shortage of drivers for several years, and when the pandemic hit, the demand for gas fell, many drivers left the industry.
The demand to fill the position is high, and companies employing those drivers say they can only fill 1 in 10 open jobs.
Rocki Wilkerson, Workforce Investment Solutions Executive Director, states, "The employers have told us they just can't get enough, and there is so much opportunity."
Wilkerson says someone looking to take the road towards a trucking career is likely to be guaranteed a job.
With fewer drivers on the road getting gas to your tank may be slowed, especially as drivers are forced to work longer hours during the week, limiting weekend delivery.
