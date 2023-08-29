DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two airlines are looking to come to the Decatur Airport, and citizens have until the end of September to give feedback on the options.
The U.S. Department of Transportation asked for proposals on July 11 for Essential Air Service for a new contract term. The companies that have brought forth proposals are Contour Airlines and Southern Airways Express LLC.
The proposals were posted online on Aug. 10. People have until Sept. 29 to give their feedback.
Florida-based Southern has given two options in its proposal. One is for 26 weekly round trips from Decatur to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The second option would be 24 weekly rout trips to Chicago O'Hare and 12 weekly round trips to St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Average fares for the options would be $67 for the first and $63 for the second.
That proposal would include the use of nine passenger turboprop Cessna Grand Caravan planes.
The company has 650 employees, 270 pilots and 50 aircraft. It has partnerships with American, United, Alaskan, and Hawaiian airlines.
The proposal is for two to four years. Southern wants a first-year subsidy of $4.5 million and $4.1 million, respectively.
In Contour's proposal, there would be 1,248 "scheduled flight segments" to O'Hare with average fares of $65 on its 30-seat Embraer regional jet, the News Gazette reports. The company entered into a partnership with American Airlines in 2019.
Contour is based in Tennessee and is looking for a $7.2 million federal subsidy for the first year. Their proposal is for a 3-year period.
When a new carrier is chosen, it will replace SkyWest Airlines, which has operated in Decatur since 2020. SkyWest announced in March of last year it was looking to end its contract to provide commercial service at 29 airports, including Decatur. SkyWest said a pilot shortage is to blame for that decision.
There is a 45-day comment period before a decision on a new airline is made.
