URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two central Illinois men are facing federal charges for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The suspects have been identified as Bruce J. Harrison and Douglas K. Wangler. Authorities said a tip identified Wangler as someone was in the Capitol on Jan. 6. In a Facebook Messenger video investigators obtained in connection to this tip, a man was seen standing between two sculptures while pumping a fist and chanting "U.S.A."
Authorities said Wangler was also connected to the U.S. Capitol building through cell phone records. Investigators used Illinois government records to track Wangler to Oakwood, which is in Vermilion County.
The full video was given to U.S. Capitol Police, who said it appeared to have been taken in the Crypt, which is a large room that can be found directly behind the U.S. Capitol rotunda. Investigators said a Crypt surveillance camera video showed Wangler walking through the room with a person identified as Harrison.
The men did not appear to have damaged property or taken part in any violent acts in the reviewed videos.
According to a witness, Wangler told them he "walked around for a little while inside the U.S. Capitol building to take a 'tour' of some of the sights and then left." The witiness said Wangler also told them something along the lines of, “if walking around and singing some patriotic songs is a crime, then I guess I am guilty.”
Wangler and Harrison interviewed with the FBI on April 15 in Urbana. The men said they planned days before a planned rally by former President Donald Trump to attend. They said they went to Washington, D.C. together.
The men said they walked over to the U.S. Capitol after the former president said "we’re going to peacefully walk to the Capitol building.” They observed a violent crowd at the Capitol.
As Wangler and Harrison approached the side of the Capitol nearest to the Capitol Reflecting Pool, a large crowd could be seen trying to get to scaffolding and pushing against bicycle barricades. Some people could be seen throwing things at police and spraying police.
To avoid the violence, the men told authorities they went to the other side of the building. They went in doors they said were wide open. Wangler said he later asked an officer if they would be in any trouble for being inside and were told "it doesn't matter now."
The suspects told investigators Harrison recorded a short video of Wangler while they were in the Crypt with a tablet. Harrison said the video was sent to his wife and some friends on Facebook Messenger.
Wangler and Harrison told the FBI they were in the building for 10 to 15 minutes and left through the same doors they entered. They said they felt it was time to go because they "got caught up in the moment" and realized they shouldn't be inside.
The men said they took a cab back to their hotel and went back to Illinois on Jan. 7.
A federal court document, which is attached to this story, said Wangler and Harrison are charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.
Over 400 suspects face charges as of Monday in the Capitol breach investigation. There are charges ranging from misdemeanor offenses to conspiracy cases to members of extremist groups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.