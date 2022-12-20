RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — Two Champaign teenagers have been arrested in relation to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo Douglas on November 20, 2022.
On Tuesday, the Rantoul Police Department, along with the US Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Unit, arrested a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon
The shooting occurred on a Sunday afternoon in Rantoul. Police were called to the 1100 block of Falcon Dr. just after 1:30 p.m. where they found two gunshot victims. A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Douglas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The arrests came after an investigation by RPD. Any individuals with additional information relating to the incident can contact police at (217) 333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.