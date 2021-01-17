Springfield, ILL. (WAND)- Two female victims were during a shooting Saturday night.
Springfield police received multiple calls of shots fired and responded to the 1700 block of Seven Pines Street.
Shell casings were located upon officers arrival.
The two victims were taken to HSHS ST. John's with non-life threatening gun shot wounds to their lower bodies.
They were treated and released.
The investigation is on-going.
