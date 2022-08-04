Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WAND) - Dust off your dancing shoes!
The Illini Swing Society at the University of Illinois is bringing jazz and swing dancing back in style.
Dances and lessons were limited due to COIVD, but now they're inviting the community to join in as they gear up for the fall.
The organization is hosting an introductory dance on September 2nd in the Anniversary Plaza (behind the UIUC Union) at 8 p.m.
Board member Michelle Morrison says they welcome people of any skill level to stop by.
“The Illini Swing Society is a local dance organization. We are a registered student organization; we also have lots of community members. So, it's nice we're able to be here on campus but it's open to anyone in the community that wants to come dancing with us," she said.
If you're looking to perfect those moves, the group offers dance lessons on the Lindy Hop, Charleston, and more for $25 dollars per session.
They'll host free weekly dances throughout the semester and special dances monthly.
For more information, visit their website, illiniswing.org, or their Facebook page.
