CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - iVenture Accelerator is a program at the University of Illinois that assists entrepreneurs with their start-ups.
The program was first launched by Noah Isserman. He partnered with a student to provide student entrepreneurs with support from mentors and alumni.
The push to create this program was the lack of space for student entrepreneurs on campus. Now, there are over 100 ventures and over 400 full-time people employed.
"Through our program our students are able to receive a lot of different feedback. Since they have received this feedback they are able to really grow their ventures and challenge themselves."
From right here and Champaign, to the Bay Area, Milwaukee, and even overseas, iVenture Accelerator is helping student entrepreneurs any way they can.
