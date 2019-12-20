URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A University of Illinois police officer is behind bars Friday and faces charges of official misconduct.
Campus police said an investigation into the activities of Jerald Sandage began in October 2019. According to a department press release, information collected revealed he had used law enforcement databases and security cameras to learn personal information about women on and off the U of I campus.
“Officer Sandage violated his oath of office, and he violated the trust that members of the public put in police officers to keep them safe,” said Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Craig Stone. “This is totally unacceptable, and it is something that will never be tolerated at the University of Illinois Police Department. Our priority now is providing resources to the victims.”
Police said their investigation began after two women accused Sandage of sexually assaulting them, with one of those assaults allegedly happening in 2012. Sandage was placed on administrative leave when the first report was filed in September 2018, and the second woman came forward in September 2019, law enforcement said.
There were no charges filed in either case, as the release said both victims declined taking part in the investigation.
The full timeline of events released by police Friday is below:
September 2018: A woman reported that she was the victim of a sexual assault that Sandage is alleged to have committed while off duty. The investigation was referred to the Illinois State Police (ISP). Sandage was immediately relieved of his police authority and placed on administrative leave. In addition, his access to law enforcement information and resources was revoked. He was later allowed to return to desk duty with the investigation pending, however his access to law enforcement resources was not restored.
January 2019: ISP provided information to the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office. Based on Sandage’s position as a recently active police officer, the State’s Attorney’s Office requested that a special prosecutor be appointed. A judge appointed the appellate prosecutor’s office to handle the matter.
September 2019: A second woman reported that Sandage sexually assaulted her in 2012.
October 2019: Both victims declined to participate further in the investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time in those matters. ISP turned over to UIPD the evidence collected during the investigation, and UIPD immediately commenced an internal investigation to address personnel matters related to Sandage’s conduct.
December 2019: During the course of the internal investigation, it was determined that Sandage likely had engaged in criminal acts involving misuse of law enforcement resources. UIPD provided its reports to the Champaign County State’s Attorney for review, and the State’s Attorney determined there was sufficient evidence to file criminal charges of official misconduct. The evidence also included photos of women that are suspected to have been taken without their consent.
Sandage turned himself in at the Piatt County Jail on Friday, per police. He's charged with seven official misconduct counts. Each of those counts are Class 3 felony charges.
U of I police said they, along with Illinois Human Resources, will be involved in processes related to Sandage's employment status with the university. Stone said authorities "acted as quickly as possible" in each stage of the process as the case against Sandage developed.
“As police officers, we work every day to prevent crime and hold offenders accountable,” Stone added. “To learn that these acts were committed by someone who took an oath to uphold the law is particularly appalling. We will always act quickly to remove anyone from our department who targets the very community members they are sworn to protect.”
Police are looking for more information Friday about Sandage. Anyone who could have had "troubling interactions" with the suspect is asked to call Lt. Joseph McCullough with U of I police at (217)333-1216 or email him at jmccull@illinois.edu.