CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois police honored an officer's memory Friday after his death.
Officer Anthony Carpenter, 59, served with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office and U of I police for 26 years in total, according to an obituary posted in The News-Gazette. He passed away suddenly on Feb. 7 at his home.
A public visitation for Carpenter was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Meadowbrook Community Church (1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign). In a final salute on the same day, Champaign police honored his service with a three-volley salute. Honor guard members from several are police departments were also present.
Burial followed the visitation at Elmwood Cemetery in Rantoul.
Carpenter is survived by his wife, Crystal Shaw, his three children, Tony, Gina and Jaime, his sister, Mary Carpenter, and four grandchildren.
Carpenter's obituary called him a "strong family man." It said he was a great father and husband who loved his family at the U of I.
"We hope his family felt how much we loved and respected him," U of I police said in a Facebook post. 'Our thoughts continue to be with them and all of his loved ones. The impact he had on this community is profound, and his memory will last long beyond today.
"Like he always told us, we will strive every day to 'be the water.'"
