CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The University of Illinois has put a fraternity on suspension after a large party was held at the fraternity house.
Police were called to the Delta Tau Delta house in the 400 block of East John St. in Champaign at 9:17 p.m. Thursday.
Student Thomas McDonagh, 20, was issued a City of Champaign notice to appear in court for endangering public health.
Police stopped McDonagh after being called to a fraternity house in response to a large party in violation of a local public health ordinance.
The university told WAND that while it cannot comment on McDonagh individually, all cases involving students who are cited for COVID-related safety issues are referred to the student discipline system.
The fraternity house is not owned by the university.
The university has received about 400 complaints about students not following guidelines since it started a reporting system. Eight students and one organization have been suspended as a result of those complaints.
In a statement, the University of Illinois told WAND News:
"We have been very heartened to see that the vast majority of our students are working hard to stay together. They are gathering in much smaller groups than normal and are wearing face coverings, avoiding large parties and complying with our COVID-19 safety protocols. When we find that students are knowingly violating the protocols, we are taking disciplinary action. Our police/Student Patrol have seen much greater levels of compliance during the past week. Calls have dropped off from over 100 two weeks ago to only a couple dozen this week among all three local police agencies. And when we have gotten party calls this week, we have found that those parties are either small gatherings of fewer than 10 people, or the party hosts voluntarily comply with public health mandates upon being informed."
University of Illinois Police also sent a statement that said:
"The number of times that the police have been called to this type of situation has dropped off precipitously in the past two weeks and it does not affect our ability to respond to other calls. We have seen very good compliance this week, and we are thankful to our students and other campus community members who are taking these public health procedures very seriously. The vast, vast majority of our students have been doing everything they can to look out for others, and that's really what we are focusing on."
