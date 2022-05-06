SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield police are donating up to eight body armor vests to the US/Ukrainian Resistance Foundation.
The vests are part of a surplus agreement reached with Illinois State Police. A spokesperson for UIS said the vests are ultimately expected to be exported to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
UIS police recently had the replace the vests, as they typically are switched out after five years of use. They were told this option was a nice alternative for further use instead of the usual surplus process that happens with used equipment.
The vests will be boxed up at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 9 at the UIS Police Station.
