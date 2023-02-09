SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The University of Illinois Springfield is adding over 50 additional accelerated courses for it's students, beginning in March.
The courses will be available in a variety of formats, including online and on-campus, for prospective and current students.
All classes will begin Monday, March 20, and will conclude in May.
“This is a great opportunity for new UIS students to start or finish their education,” said Vickie Cook, UIS vice chancellor for enrollment and retention management. “It’s also a chance for current students to add to their course load and potentially earn their degree in a shorter period of time.”
The accelerated courses will be offered in accounting, business, computer science, finance, management information systems, music and psychology.
A full list of courses is available at uis.edu/accelerated.
Prospective students can apply for admission by March 6 at uis.edu/apply.
Current UIS students can register using the Self-Service System. All courses are eligible for financial assistance.
For more information, prospective students are encouraged to contact the UIS Office of Admission at 217-206-4847 or admissions@uis.edu. Current UIS students should direct questions to the Office of Record and Registration at 217-206-6174 or registrar@uis.edu.
