DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Mother nature caused a utility barge to sink on Lake Decatur Wednesday, firefighters said.
Crews told WAND News the barge tipped over by the lake marina due to powerful winds. Since it weighs 40,000 pounds, responders had to find something just as heavy to remove it from the water.
The Decatur Fire Department and a dive team responded. Crews had to wear wetsuits due to the cold temperature of the Lake Decatur water.
There were no reported injuries.
