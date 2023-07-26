DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — VA Illiana Medical Center celebrated 125 years of service with food, music, and best of all, benefits.
Executive Director Staci Williams says the day is more than just 125 years.
“It’s not just excitement about 125, but it’s truly excitement about the staff that serve our veterans as well, and the quality of care they receive,” said Williams.
Vet Fest also featured information about the Pact Act with a special presentation dedicated for extra information on what the act means for veterans.
“The Pact Act expands eligibility and benefits so for veterans that were exposed to toxic and hazardous materials while in the service,” said Public Information Officer, Dori Camacho Torres.
Although the act generally expands benefits for veterans, there's another major difference when seeking eligibility.
“It used to be that you kind of had to submit and prove your documentation but now it’s kind of presumed that if you were in those areas during those years those conditions are likely connected to your service,” said Camacho Torres.
Festivities ended around 3:30 pm, but elected officials and American Legion Post 288 were present for a special ceremony at 2 pm.
