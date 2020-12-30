DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - CVS and Walgreens are partnering with skilled nurse and assisted living facilities to receive the vaccine in the coming 12 weeks.
It will be over the course of three trips.
"Three visits over the next 12 weeks. Illinois requires a second dose three weeks after the initial dose. We're going to do three visits to make sure that we get everyone their second dose on time," Sarah Edington, district leader for CVS Health, said.
The people administering the vaccines will go directly to each facility.
"We are going to go room to room to administer them to make sure they're safe," Edington said.
"In the state of Illinois, we have 900 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities that we will be visiting with the ability to vaccinate roughly 150,000 people," Edington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.